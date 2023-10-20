Promozione aziendale nella stagione invernale: marketing come se ...Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryUltime Blog

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Q3-2023 Performance to be Stronger than Expected (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - Robust Demand and Significantly Improved Operational Efficiencies Drive Strong Financial Performance TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or the "Company") (TSX: CTS) today announced that it expects financial Performance for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3-2023") to be Stronger than it had previously indicated. Specifically, based on strength of demand in Q3-2023, as well as significantly improving operational efficiencies, the Company now expects to report: The Company will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on November 14, 2023. About Converge ...
