MLW Fusion 19.10.2023 (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) MLW Fusion è di nuovo Online e dal vivo, ecco i risultati andati in scena a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Ichiban batte Love Doug Tag Team MatchBomaye Fight Club (J Boujii & Mr. Thomas) battono The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) Matt Cardona batte 1 Called Manders
MLW Fusion 187 – Risultati della puntata

MLW Fusion 187: dopo Slaughterhouse, Matt Cardona affronta 1 Called Manders. Tag Team Match fra BOMAYE Fight Club e Mane Event.
