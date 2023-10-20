Soundbar Trust GXT 619 Thorne RecensioneMicrospie Ambientali GSM: Una Guida Completa all'Utilizzo e alle ...A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ARRIVANO I SUPEREROI DI “NOI SIAMO LEGGENDA”Guerra Israele-Gaza : Bombe su chiesa ortodossaEA SPORTS UFC 5 svela le valutazioni dei combattenti in vista di UFC ...Undawn lancia il nuovo Update New Island of the MistYuya Fungami arriva in JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE R!Orrori di Halloween prosegue in GTA OnlineL’universo di Fallout e il Vault Boy arrivano in Magic: The GatheringPromozione aziendale nella stagione invernale: marketing come se ...Ultime Blog

Greta | Fridays for future al fianco di Gaza e della Palestina

Greta: "Fridays for future al fianco di Gaza e della Palestina" (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) Nella 270/ma settimana dei "Fridays for future", Greta Thunberg esprime la propria "solidarietà con la Palestina e Gaza". Sul profilo X della giovane attivista svedese si legge: "Il mondo deve parlare apertamente e chiedere un cessate il fuoco immediato, giustizia e libertà per i palestinesi e...
    Fridays for Future - sciopero per il clima in 35 città italiane : Greta Thunberg in piazza a Stoccolma

Verso la "Prima Internazionale Climattivista"

È stata fatta una verifica del primo lustro del ciclo di lotte che, partito grazie alla spinta di Greta Thunberg e del movimento di Fridays For Future nel 2019, si è evoluto oggi in una pluralità di ...

Greta Thunberg Charged: A Symbolic Stand Against Fossil Fuel Industry

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, known globally for her impassioned pleas for urgent action on climate change, has now been charged with a public order offense. The charge comes in the wake of her ...

Climate Anxiety: Staying child-free and ditching fast fashion for the planet

Studies show a growing number of young people suffer from anxiety about the climate crisis, but do Irish young people share that anxiety and do some even suffer from 'doomerism'
