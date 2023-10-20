Greta | Fridays for future al fianco di Gaza e della Palestina

È stata fatta una verifica del primo lustro del ciclo di lotte che, partito grazie alla spinta diThunberg e del movimento diFor Future nel 2019, si è evoluto oggi in una pluralità di ...

Fridays for Future, sciopero per il clima in 35 città italiane: Greta Thunberg in piazza a Stoccolma TGCOM

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, known globally for her impassioned pleas for urgent action on climate change, has now been charged with a public order offense. The charge comes in the wake of her ...Studies show a growing number of young people suffer from anxiety about the climate crisis, but do Irish young people share that anxiety and do some even suffer from 'doomerism'