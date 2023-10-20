Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

Global Youth Climate Week Opens Official Website to Public

Global Youth

Global Youth Climate Week Opens Official Website to Public (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The Official Website for Global Youth Climate Week (the Week) is now open. It is calling on Global multi-stakeholders to register their events and demonstrate their support for the Climate actions of the next generation. Interested individuals and organizations can find the Website at: Global Youth Climate Week "The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) will feature the first Global stocktake since the signing of the Paris Agreement," stated Dr. WANG Binbin, the Executive Secretary-General of Global Alliance of Universities on Climate ...
