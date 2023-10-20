Global Youth Climate Week Opens Official Website to Public (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Official Website for Global Youth Climate Week (the Week) is now open. It is calling on Global multi-stakeholders to register their events and demonstrate their support for the Climate actions of the next generation. Interested individuals and organizations can find the Website at: Global Youth Climate Week "The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) will feature the first Global stocktake since the signing of the Paris Agreement," stated Dr. WANG Binbin, the Executive Secretary-General of Global Alliance of Universities on Climate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
