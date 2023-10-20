Global Youth Climate Week Opens Official Website to Public

(Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/Thefor(the) is now open. It is calling onmulti-stakeholders to register their events and demonstrate their support for theactions of the next generation. Interested individuals and organizations can find theat:"The 2023 UNChange Conference (COP28) will feature the firststocktake since the signing of the Paris Agreement," stated Dr. WANG Binbin, the Executive Secretary-General ofAlliance of Universities on...

...society will discuss crucial issues inhealth under the motto "A Defining Year for... Ayoade Alakija, medical doctor from Nigeria and WHO Special Envoy,Envoy to the President of ...

Cile – Due cortometraggi cileni finalisti al Don Bosco Global Youth ... Agenzia Notizie Salesiana

Stati Uniti – Los Angeles si prepara ad accogliere il “Don Bosco ... Agenzia Notizie Salesiana

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The official website for Global Youth Climate Week (the Week) is now open. It is calling on global multi-stakeholders to register their events and demonstrate ...DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The official website for Global Youth Climate Week (the Week) is now open. It is calling on global multi-stakeholders to register their events and demonstrate ...