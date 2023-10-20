FOTON MOTOR GROUP AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - BEIJING and PONTEDERA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The CEO of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI), Michele Colaninno and the Vice President of FOTON MOTOR GROUP, Ma Rentao, signed a contract in Beijing for the joint development of a new range of ELECTRICally powered Porter VEHICLES. The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the PIAGGIO GROUP Board of Directors, Matteo Colaninno, who met Chang Rui, Chairman of FOTON MOTOR GROUP, in Beijing. This will EXTEND the PIAGGIO range of COMMERCIAL VEHICLES with two new four-wheel ELECTRIC variants, designed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
