Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

FOTON MOTOR GROUP AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

FOTON MOTOR

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano
FOTON MOTOR GROUP AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - BEIJING and PONTEDERA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The CEO of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI), Michele Colaninno and the Vice President of FOTON MOTOR GROUP, Ma Rentao, signed a contract in Beijing for the joint development of a new range of ELECTRICally powered Porter VEHICLES.  The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the PIAGGIO GROUP Board of Directors, Matteo Colaninno, who met Chang Rui, Chairman of FOTON MOTOR GROUP, in Beijing. This will EXTEND the PIAGGIO range of COMMERCIAL VEHICLES with two new four-wheel ELECTRIC variants, designed ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
  • FOTON MOTOR

    Piaggio e Foton Motor estendono partnership all'elettrico

Il Porter rinasce elettrico: sarà prodotto a Pontedera

Il Gruppo Piaggio e la cinese Foton Motor Group estendono la partnership ai veicoli commerciali leggeri elettrici riproponendo lo storico Porter Piaggio in versione BEV. L'accordo per lo sviluppo congiunto è stato firmato a ...

Piaggio e Foton Motor estendono partnership all'elettrico (2)  Agenzia ANSA

Partnership tra Piaggio e Foton Motor si estende all'elettrico  QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

FOTON MOTOR GROUP AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

BEIJING and PONTEDERA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI), Michele Colaninno and the Vice President of Foton Motor Group, Ma Rentao, signed a contract in Beij ...

Accordo di Piaggio con i cinesi di Foton per i city truck elettrici Porter

Al via l’anno prossimo la produzione, nello stabilimento di Pontedera, e la distribuzione della nuova famiglia di commerciali sviluppata con il produttore asiatico ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FOTON MOTOR
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : FOTON MOTOR FOTON MOTOR GROUP PIAGGIO GROUP