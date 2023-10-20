Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

Europlasma NV has filed a lawsuit against Nanowatt BV

FUVEAU, France, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Europlasma NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plasmalex SAS, and a global technology leader in innovative nano-coating solutions based on low pressure plasma technology, has filed a lawsuit against Nanowatt BV as well as its Director Taco 12 BV (represented by Mr. Wesley VAN DEN BOSCH) and its principal, Mr. Marc SERCU, both formerly employed by Europlasma, for copyright infringement related to its proprietary technical drawings. The lawsuit alleges that Nanowatt BV has unlawfully used trade secrets and reproduced technical drawings without authorization, using them to copy plasma coating machines developed by Europlasma NV, constituting a violation of its intellectual property ...
