Europlasma NV has filed a lawsuit against Nanowatt BV (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - FUVEAU, France, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Europlasma NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plasmalex SAS, and a global technology leader in innovative nano-coating solutions based on low pressure plasma technology, has filed a lawsuit against Nanowatt BV as well as its Director Taco 12 BV (represented by Mr. Wesley VAN DEN BOSCH) and its principal, Mr. Marc SERCU, both formerly employed by Europlasma, for copyright infringement related to its proprietary technical drawings. The lawsuit alleges that Nanowatt BV has unlawfully used trade secrets and reproduced technical drawings without authorization, using them to copy plasma coating machines developed by Europlasma NV, constituting a violation of its intellectual property ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
