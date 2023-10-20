Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

Data Revenue continues double-digit growth momentum (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - Data Revenue grows at 14.4% YoY I digital Portfolio grows +30.2% YoY MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces its financial results for the quarter ended 30thSeptember 2023. The Data business grows to INR 3,995 Crores in Q2 FY24, registering a growth of 14.4% YoY. HighlightsQ2 FY24 Consolidated financial highlights Consolidated Revenue stood at INR 4,872 crore (USD 589.5 Mn); increasing +10% YoY. Data Services Portfolio Commenting on the results, A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, "We are pleased to announce a robust 14% YoY Revenue growth this quarter. With the fast-tracked integration of The Switch, we are ...
MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces its financial results for the quarter ended 30 th September 2023. The Data ...
