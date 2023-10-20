(Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) -grows at 14.4% YoY Ial Portfolio grows +30.2% YoY MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/Tata Communications, a globalal ecosystem enabler, today announces its financial results for the quarter ended 30thSeptember 2023. Thebusiness grows to INR 3,995 Crores in Q2 FY24, registering aof 14.4% YoY. HighlightsQ2 FY24 Consolidated financial highlights Consolidatedstood at INR 4,872 crore (USD 589.5 Mn); increasing +10% YoY.Services Portfolio Commenting on the results, A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, "We are pleased to announce a robust 14% YoYthis quarter. With the fast-tracked integration of The Switch, we are ...

... along with discounts to capture newopportunities. 'Quantum computing is changing how organizations address encryption across the enterprise,' said Shahin Pirooz , CTO & CISO atEndure. ...

Data Revenue continues double-digit growth momentum Yahoo Finance

Mary Shea's State of Revenue Enablement Study Reveals Stark ... PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces its financial results for the quarter ended 30 th September 2023. The Data ...