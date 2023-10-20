CGTN: How has BRI become a popular platform for international cooperation? (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
John Ross, a British writer and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, made the remarks on Wednesday at the thematic forum on think tank exchange of the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for international cooperation, where international dignitaries shared their appreciation of the BRI, underlining the popularity of the joint construction of the Belt and Road as an international public good and as an international platform for cooperation. "And that is what is the two real poles in the world today," he added. Over the past 10 years, the BRI has evolved from ideas into actions and from a vision into reality. Speeding trains and trucks have become trade symbols in the new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
John Ross, a British writer and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, made the remarks on Wednesday at the thematic forum on think tank exchange of the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for international cooperation, where international dignitaries shared their appreciation of the BRI, underlining the popularity of the joint construction of the Belt and Road as an international public good and as an international platform for cooperation. "And that is what is the two real poles in the world today," he added. Over the past 10 years, the BRI has evolved from ideas into actions and from a vision into reality. Speeding trains and trucks have become trade symbols in the new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CGTN : How China adds 'green' to development - brings benefits to people through ecological progress
CGTN : How does China act to build a global community of shared future?
CGTN : 'Everyone's contributor' : How China advances common prosperity through opening-up - rural revitalization
CGTN: How China adds 'green' to development, brings benefits to people through ecological progress... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - how - china - adds - green - to - development - brings - benefits - to - people - through - ecological - progress - 301955733.html
CGTN: How has BRI become a popular platform for international ... PR Newswire
CGTN: How China contributes to building a green ‘Belt and Road’ Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
CGTN: How has BRI become a popular platform for international cooperationBEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Ross, a British writer and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, made the remarks on Wednesday at the thematic forum on think tank ...
‘Like being buried alive’: Australian journalist Cheng Lei on life in a Chinese prisonTV reporter reveals she was arrested for breaking an embargo by a few minutes, and talks about how she survived months in solitary confinement ...
CGTN HowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN How