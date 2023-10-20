Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

CGTN | How has BRI become a popular platform for international cooperation?

CGTN: How has BRI become a popular platform for international cooperation? (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

John Ross, a British writer and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, made the remarks on Wednesday at the thematic forum on think tank exchange of the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for international cooperation, where international dignitaries shared their appreciation of the BRI, underlining the popularity of the joint construction of the Belt and Road as an international public good and as an international platform for cooperation. "And that is what is the two real poles in the world today," he added. Over the past 10 years, the BRI has evolved from ideas into actions and from a vision into reality. Speeding trains and trucks have become trade symbols in the new ...
