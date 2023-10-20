Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

Artprice by Artmarket com congratulates the artist Tarik Kiswanson | winner of the 2023 Marcel Duchamp Prize | sponsored by ADIAF

Artprice by Artmarket.com congratulates the artist Tarik Kiswanson, winner of the 2023 Marcel Duchamp Prize, sponsored by ADIAF (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - PARIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dedicated to the international promotion of the French contemporary art scene, the Marcel Duchamp Prize shortlisted four finalists at the beginning of this year: Bertille Back(represented by the Xippas gallery and The Gallery Apart), Bouchra Khalili(represented by the Mor Charpentier gallery and ADN Galeria), Massinissa Selmani (represented by the Anne-Sarah Benichou gallery, Selma Feriani and Jane Lombard) and finally Tarik Kiswanson (represented by the carlier gebauer and Sfeir-Semler galleries) who has won the Prize for this 23rd edition. For thierry Ehrmann, Artprice Founder and CEO of Artmarket, "Once again this year, the four finalists whose works are currently being shown at the Pompidou ...
