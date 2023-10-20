Artprice by Artmarket.com congratulates the artist Tarik Kiswanson, winner of the 2023 Marcel Duchamp Prize, sponsored by ADIAF (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) - PARIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dedicated to the international promotion of the French contemporary art scene, the Marcel Duchamp Prize shortlisted four finalists at the beginning of this year: Bertille Back(represented by the Xippas gallery and The Gallery Apart), Bouchra Khalili(represented by the Mor Charpentier gallery and ADN Galeria), Massinissa Selmani (represented by the Anne-Sarah Benichou gallery, Selma Feriani and Jane Lombard) and finally Tarik Kiswanson (represented by the carlier gebauer and Sfeir-Semler galleries) who has won the Prize for this 23rd edition. For thierry Ehrmann, Artprice Founder and CEO of Artmarket, "Once again this year, the four finalists whose works are currently being shown at the Pompidou ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
