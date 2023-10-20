Modern Warfare III - nuovo videoIl crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Ultime Blog

Airtel Money partners with TerraPay to offer mobile money services for Tanzanian customers traveling within the UAE (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Airtel money Tanzania in partnership with TerraPay, a cross-border payments network, has launched an international remittance service enabling Airtel money customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make purchases at points of sale terminals using their Airtel money accounts at no extra cost. This announcement follows the recent launch of the 10% Fly Dubai discount announced in July. Speaking today in Dar es Salaam while announcing the new partnership, Airtel money Director Andrew Rugambasaid, "Airtel Tanzania is committed to ...
