Airtel Money partners with TerraPay to offer mobile money services for Tanzanian customers traveling within the UAE (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Airtel money Tanzania in partnership with TerraPay, a cross-border payments network, has launched an international remittance service enabling Airtel money customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make purchases at points of sale terminals using their Airtel money accounts at no extra cost. This announcement follows the recent launch of the 10% Fly Dubai discount announced in July. Speaking today in Dar es Salaam while announcing the new partnership, Airtel money Director Andrew Rugambasaid, "Airtel Tanzania is committed to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
