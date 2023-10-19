“Who We Used To Be”, il nuovo album di James Blunt dal 27 ottobre (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) MILANO – James Blunt è stato ospite di RTL 102.5 in compagnia di Matteo Campese e La Zac. Durante “The Flight”, l’artista ha presentato in diretta in radiovisione “Who We Used To Be”, il suo nuovo album disponibile dal prossimo venerdì 27 ottobre. Anticipato dal singolo up-tempo Beside You, l’artista britannico torna con il nuovo album Who We Used To Be, il primo album in studio di James Blunt dall’acclamato Once Upon A Mind del 2019. Questa volta ha lavorato con una varietà di produttori tra cui Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke e Steve Robson. «È un album che parla degli alti e bassi della vita, una riflessione sul passato e sul presente e sulle mie ...Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising
James Blunt annuncia il disco Who We Used to Be - tracklist e cover
James Blunt - esce il primo singolo dal nuovo album ‘Who We Used To Be’ : la tracklist
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. No one is making progress on the front. EU: 50 billion for Kiev. Election campaign in RussiaSenator of the Zaporozhzhie region Dmitry Rogozin confirmed that Ukrainian troops used American ... Yet there are those in the United States who say that the Ukrainian allure is coming to an end. Former ...
James Blunt a RTL 102.5: «‘Who we used to be' è un album che parla degli alti e bassi della vita, una riflessione sul passato e sul presente» RTL 102.5
BCA identified three officers who used force in Benton County ... MPR News
The private force of ex detectives taking on the shoplifters: How crack team of former Flying Squad and anti-terror officers are tackling a rise in store thefts themselves ...EXCLUSIVE: TM Eye consists of a crack team of former London detectives with experience investigating major crimes including murder, terrorism and armed robbery.
Adele called herself a ‘borderline alcoholic’. But is that a real thingAdele is really saying alcohol is have too much of a negative impact on her life, and like many others has decided to do something positive about it by taking a break.
Who UsedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Who Used