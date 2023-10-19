Il crossover FPS/RTS Silica riceve il primo major update: “Air Units”Apex Legends: Scintilla svela la nuova leggenda, ConduitGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed disponibile su Steam e Nintendo SwitchIntel presenta il primo programma di accelerazione dell’AI NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Cybersecurity: 3 Escape Room virtuali gratuite da Check PointUltime Blog

Webb Fontaine Expands Central American Footprint with Costa Rican Customs Project (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Webb Fontaine, a global technology leader company, alongside with PBS Group has secured a ground-breaking contract with the Costa Rican Ministry of Finance to implement a state-of-the art digitalized Customs Management System. This historic Project is a key component of Costa Rica's Hacienda Digital initiative, supported by the World Bank, aimed to upgrade tax and Customs procedures and information systems. Webb Fontaine will lead the charge in transforming trade operations, ensuring precise Customs duty payments, and simplifying e-commerce imports, marking the biggest company's Project in ...
Webb Fontaine Group Awarded 5 - Year Project with Libyan Customs Authority for Advanced Cargo Information System for Exports to the State of ...

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Webb Fontaine Group is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a prestigious 5 - year investment project in collaboration with the Libyan Customs Authority, marking a significant milestone in the ...

