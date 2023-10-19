Come Seguire le Lezioni Online con Speaking At Home per Imparare ...Viviana Guglielmi : Chi è la giornalista nel fuorionda di Giambruno?Call of Duty: l'Infestazione è arrivata, ecco il trailer di lancioHearthstone: è tempo per la Resa dei Conti nelle MaleterrePresentato il programma di Lucca JuniorAYANEO FLIP KB e DS - trapelano design e altroNBA 2K24 Stagione 2LG MAGNIT NUOVO DISPLAY ALL-IN-ONE RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe è in arrivo su consoleContraffazione del numero di telaio: come individuare ed evitare ...Ultime Blog

The Burning Girls, la recensione: tremate, le ragazze che bruciano sono tornate (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) La recensione di The Burning Girls, la serie Paramount+ britannica dal 19 ottobre sul servizio streaming, in cui una madre e una figlia che fuggono da un passato complicato si ritrovano protagoniste di strani e apparentemente inspiegabili eventi in una cittadina nell'entroterra inglese. Fin dai tempi di Hocus Pocus, le streghe hanno accompagnato il mese di Halloween e la ricorrenza più pagana che c'è. Il 2023 non fa eccezione e la proposta in tal senso la ritroviamo nella recensione di The Burning Girls, la miniserie di stampo british in sei episodi che arriva il 19 ottobre su Paramount+ con appuntamento settimanale, tratta dal romanzo omonimo di C.J. Tudor. Noi ne abbiamo visti la metà in anteprima e vi spieghiamo perché è perfetta per entrare nello spooky mood - nonostante il tempo ...
