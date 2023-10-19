The Burning Girls, la recensione: tremate, le ragazze che bruciano sono tornate (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) La recensione di The Burning Girls, la serie Paramount+ britannica dal 19 ottobre sul servizio streaming, in cui una madre e una figlia che fuggono da un passato complicato si ritrovano protagoniste di strani e apparentemente inspiegabili eventi in una cittadina nell'entroterra inglese. Fin dai tempi di Hocus Pocus, le streghe hanno accompagnato il mese di Halloween e la ricorrenza più pagana che c'è. Il 2023 non fa eccezione e la proposta in tal senso la ritroviamo nella recensione di The Burning Girls, la miniserie di stampo british in sei episodi che arriva il 19 ottobre su Paramount+ con appuntamento settimanale, tratta dal romanzo omonimo di C.J. Tudor. Noi ne abbiamo visti la metà in anteprima e vi spieghiamo perché è perfetta per entrare nello spooky mood - nonostante il tempo ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Burning Girls - dal 19 ottobre su Paramount+
