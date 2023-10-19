Creative Artisan Edition: dove il suono incontra l’arteProiettori XGIMI: grande intrattenimento nessun ingombroWacom aggiorna la gamma professionale Cintiq Pro con due nuovi displayCome Seguire le Lezioni Online con Speaking At Home per Imparare ...Viviana Guglielmi : Chi è la giornalista nel fuorionda di Giambruno?Call of Duty: l'Infestazione è arrivata, ecco il trailer di lancioHearthstone: è tempo per la Resa dei Conti nelle MaleterrePresentato il programma di Lucca JuniorAYANEO FLIP KB e DS - trapelano design e altroNBA 2K24 Stagione 2Ultime Blog

Submissions open for BE OPEN' s Design Your Climate Action | international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13

Submissions open

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano
Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13 (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Design Your Climate Action is an international competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is OPEN to all students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of Design, architecture, engineering and media globally. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future; the focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG13: Climate Action. BE ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

BE OPEN Launches BE OPEN Everyday Art Open Call to celebrate people's innate creativity

BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by social media users. The winner will receive a 300 prize. BE OPEN is a ...

Submissions for the 2024 TCT Awards are now open!  TCT Magazine

Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action ...  PR Newswire UK

Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Your Climate Action is an International competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is open to all students, ...

BE OPEN Foundation: Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Your Climate Action is an International competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is open to all students, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Submissions open
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Submissions open Submissions open OPEN Design Your