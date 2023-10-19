Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13 (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Design Your Climate Action is an international competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is OPEN to all students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of Design, architecture, engineering and media globally. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future; the focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG13: Climate Action. BE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Design Your Climate Action is an international competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is OPEN to all students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of Design, architecture, engineering and media globally. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future; the focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG13: Climate Action. BE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
BE OPEN Launches BE OPEN Everyday Art Open Call to celebrate people's innate creativityBE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by social media users. The winner will receive a 300 prize. BE OPEN is a ...
Submissions for the 2024 TCT Awards are now open! TCT Magazine
Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action ... PR Newswire UK
Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Your Climate Action is an International competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is open to all students, ...
BE OPEN Foundation: Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Your Climate Action is an International competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is open to all students, ...
Submissions openSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Submissions open