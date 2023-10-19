GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Cybersecurity: 3 Escape Room virtuali gratuite da Check PointLampada Bambù con ricarica telefonica e speaker RecensioneCreative Artisan Edition: dove il suono incontra l’arteProiettori XGIMI: grande intrattenimento nessun ingombroWacom aggiorna la gamma professionale Cintiq Pro con due nuovi displayCome Seguire le Lezioni Online con Speaking At Home per Imparare ...Viviana Guglielmi : Chi è la giornalista nel fuorionda di Giambruno?Ultime Blog

Serbian Ambassador to China: BRI Is About Connectivity (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

This is a report from China.org.cn: "Although our two countries are geographically far apart, our two peoples are close in hearts." Maja Stefanovic, Serbian Ambassador to China, spoke in fluent Chinese when commenting on the friendship between the people of China and Serbia. Maja Stefanovic went to China for study in 1993. It was her first time coming to the country. In 2007, when Stefanovic came to China again, she was amazed by the fast development and changes in China. "For example, I barely recognized some parts of Beijing. Changes were really good and big, and the development was tremendous," she said. "So, I'm privileged now, really privileged, to have this opportunity, and I'm honored to be an ...
