PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES STRATEGIQUAL | REINFORCING ITS POSITION AS QUALITY & REGULATORY LEADER ON THE FRENCH MARKET

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialized global provider of REGULATORY, scientific, vigilance and QUALITY services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of STRATEGIQUAL, a FRENCH consulting firm providing expert support in REGULATORY affairs, QUALITY, clinical and MARKET access for pharmaceutical products and medical devices. Founded in 2012, STRATEGIQUAL offers a comprehensive range of services and expert advice in strategy, QUALITY, REGULATORY affairs, vigilance, compliance, audit and training. With extensive knowledge of European regulations and FRENCH specific national requirements, ...
This acquisition adds to the already expert community we have at PLG and reinforces the culture of innovation that we value." About ProductLife Group:ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human ...

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the specialized global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the ...

