Pride House intende essere presente in ogni città che ospita la Coppa del Mondo 2026

Pride House

Autore : periodicodaily
Pride House intende essere presente in ogni città che ospita la Coppa del Mondo 2026 (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) L’organizzazione no-profit LGBTQ+ Pride House International ha annunciato l’intenzione di avere una forte presenza in ogni città che ospiterà i Mondiali di calcio del 2026. Pride House International lavora per promuovere le tematiche LGBTQ+ e il supporto all’interno delle comunità locali attraverso la sua presenza in occasione di eventi sportivi su larga scala. Tra gli
