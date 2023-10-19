Plusgrade Collaborates with The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) to Enhance Loyalty Experiences for Leaders Club Members (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Plusgrade, the Leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, today announces the launch of multiple Loyalty solutions for The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), the leader in independent luxury hospitality. Plusgrade's Loyalty business unit, Points, will power multiple benefits for Leaders Club that enrich the experience for Members, offering greater choice and flexibility in how rewards are earned and redeemed. Through the partnership with Points, a Plusgrade company, Leaders Club Members now have the opportunity to accelerate their progress ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Plusgrade Collaborates with The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) to Enhance Loyalty Experiences for Leaders Club MembersMONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade, the leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, today announces the launch of multiple loyalty solutions for The ...
