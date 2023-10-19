NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Cybersecurity: 3 Escape Room virtuali gratuite da Check PointLampada Bambù con ricarica telefonica e speaker RecensioneCreative Artisan Edition: dove il suono incontra l’arteProiettori XGIMI: grande intrattenimento nessun ingombroWacom aggiorna la gamma professionale Cintiq Pro con due nuovi displayUltime Blog

NWA: la promotion tornerà in TV su The CW Network ed è previsto anche un reality show! (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Aria di grandi news in casa NWA. La storica promotion sarebbe in procinto di approdare su The CW Network. Stando al sito Haus of Wrestling, Billy Corgan – presidente NWA nonché leader dei leggendari Smashing Pumpkins – porterà lo show principale NWA Powerrr e addirittura un reality show a tema wrestling sul Network statunitense. Tale emittente televisiva è famosa per serie tv di successo come Gossip Girl e Supernatural, oltre alla branca DC Comics che ha prodotto Smallville, Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, e così via. La scorsa settimana, Corgan ha rivelato di aver firmato con un Network nella “Top 20 statunitense” e, senza dare troppi dettagli, ha confermato che sarebbero andati in onda due prodotti del tutto diversi e inerenti al wrestling. Si presume che il ...
