(Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Aria di grandi news in casa NWA. La storicasarebbe in procinto di approdare su The CW. Stando al sito Haus of Wrestling, Billy Corgan – presidente NWA nonché leader dei leggendari Smashing Pumpkins – porterà lo show principale NWA Powerrr e addirittura unshow a tema wrestling sulstatunitense. Tale emittente televisiva è famosa per serie tv di successo come Gossip Girl e Supernatural, oltre alla branca DC Comics che ha prodotto Smallville, Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, e così via. La scorsa settimana, Corgan ha rivelato di aver firmato con unnella “Top 20 statunitense” e, senza dare troppi dettagli, ha confermato che sarebbero andati in onda due prodotti del tutto diversi e inerenti al wrestling. Si presume che il ...

NWA: la promotion tornerà in TV su The CW Network ed è previsto anche un reality show! Zona Wrestling

Update on NWA TV Situation Yardbarker

NWA is reportedly headed to The CW Network, and will not just add its flagship show, "NWA Powerrr," but another reality TV series to the network.The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is reportedly set to make its debut on the CW Network, which would signal a significant leap for the historic wrestling promotion. The NWA, under the ownership of ...