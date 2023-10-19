Come Seguire le Lezioni Online con Speaking At Home per Imparare ...Viviana Guglielmi : Chi è la giornalista nel fuorionda di Giambruno?Call of Duty: l'Infestazione è arrivata, ecco il trailer di lancioHearthstone: è tempo per la Resa dei Conti nelle MaleterrePresentato il programma di Lucca JuniorAYANEO FLIP KB e DS - trapelano design e altroNBA 2K24 Stagione 2LG MAGNIT NUOVO DISPLAY ALL-IN-ONE RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe è in arrivo su consoleContraffazione del numero di telaio: come individuare ed evitare ...Ultime Blog

Malteurop sets out to conquer new markets | with the inauguration of its new malthouse in Mexico

Malteurop sets

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano
Malteurop sets out to conquer new markets, with the inauguration of its new malthouse in Mexico (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) REIMS, France and MEOQUI, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vivescia Group, a French cooperative agri-food group with operations in 25 countries around the world, today inaugurated a new malthouse for its malting business in Meoqui (Chihuahua state – North Mexico), in the presence of all the stakeholders involved in the project.  As the first malt industry player to make a significant investment in Mexico, Malteurop is intensifying its efforts to win new business in this country while building a virtuous ecosystem from grain to glass. In addition to the €112 million investment in this malthouse, Malteurop has developed 100% local sourcing over the past three years, through a partnership with some 500 local farmers to produce ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Malteurop sets out to conquer new markets, with the inauguration of ...  NewsWire.ca

Netflix shows 'Elite' and 'Blood & Water' cross into new territory  Yahoo

Boehringer Ingelheim India and PPAM begin rabies awareness drive in Mumbai schools

The attendees from Boehringer Ingelheim included members from the organisation's regional executive committee: Tawil Mohammed, Regional Managing Director & Head of Human Pharma, Middle East Turkey and ...

MSpace Realty Sets New Sales Standards in Mumbai's Western Suburbs with 1375 Cr Project Lineup

In the bustling metropolis of  Mumbai, where real estate is a thriving industry, MSpace Realty  has emerged as a trailblazer in the world of sales mandates. With a portfolio that boasts five ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Malteurop sets
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Malteurop sets Malteurop sets conquer markets with