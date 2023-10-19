«Killers of the Flower Moon» | il western capovolto di Martin Scorsese

Apple TV ha diffuso in streaming il trailer finale diofFlower Moon , che uscirà nelle sale domani 19 ottobre. Nel filmato viene aggiunto che quello di Martin Scorsese è il "miglior film dell'anno", riprendendo alcuni pareri della critica. ...

Arriva in Italia "Killers of the flower moon", con Leonardo DiCaprio: 5 cose da sapere Sky Tg24

Killers of the Flower Moon | Città di Empoli Comune di Empoli

It’s Scorsese vs. Swift at the box office. Martin Scorsese’s star-studded crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” this weekend’s only new nationwide release, is targeting $20 million to $30 million ...But in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” everything seems to slow down, and especially when the camera lands on Lily Gladstone. As Mollie, the Osage woman at the heart of this sprawling, real-life tale of ...