FirstElement Fuel Expands its True Zero Hydrogen Refueling Network as it Opens its 41st Station in Oakland | California

FirstElement Fuel Expands its True Zero Hydrogen Refueling Network as it Opens its 41st Station in Oakland, California (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) FirstElement Fuel, world leader in Hydrogen reFueling solutions, Opens its latest high-capacity retail Station, begins commissioning a multi-use Heavy Duty Truck Station near the Port of Oakland and breaks ground on a new Station in Redwood City, CA. IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 FirstElement Fuel Inc. ("FEF" or the "Company") today announced the public opening of a new high-capacity retail Hydrogen Station in Oakland, CA, expanding its True Zero Hydrogen Network to 41 fully public, retail locations. The new Hydrogen Station, which ...
