European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer & the Menarini Group Launch New Clinical Trial in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

(Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) BRUSSELS and FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theforandof(EORTC) and the), a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, today announced they haveed a new study forpatients: EORTC 2129-BCG TREAT ctDNA, asupported by the EORTCand its subsidiary, Stemline, will provide elacestrant. A molecular residual disease (MRD) test for the detection of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) will ...

...transforming thefor future growth. The company will soon launch a US product line and has had significant success in the Asia - Pacific market after expanding from its UK and...

“Nudging” e comunicazione efficace, al forum Iota 2023 il punto sul ... FiscoOggi

European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer & the ... PR Newswire

BRUSSELS and FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the Menarini Group (Menarini), a leading international ...From the high-mountain Tristaina Lakes and Sorteny National Park - the country’s largest nature area - to Casamanya mountain and Ordino Arcalís ski resort, there’s no shortage of panoramic hiking ...