European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer & the Menarini Group Launch New Clinical Trial in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

European Organisation

European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer & the Menarini Group Launch New Clinical Trial in Early-Stage Breast Cancer (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) BRUSSELS and FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the Menarini Group (Menarini), a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, today announced they have Launched a new study for Breast Cancer patients: EORTC 2129-BCG TREAT ctDNA, a Clinical Trial supported by the EORTC Breast Cancer GroupMenarini and its subsidiary, Stemline, will provide elacestrant. A molecular residual disease (MRD) test for the detection of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) will ...
