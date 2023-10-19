EA Sports FC 24 SBC Serhou Guirassy POTM Settembre Giocatore Del Mese Bundesliga (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Serhou Guirassy è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Settembre della Bundesliga per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante guineano nel Mese di Settembre è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol nelle partite dello Stoccarda disputate nella Bundesliga. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 19 Novembre. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Serhou Guirassy completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house ha reso disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è contraddistinto per le prestazioni fornite ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
Advertising
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Kevin Trapp Pionieri Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Trailblazers
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Declan Rice Pionieri Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Trailblazers
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Pionieri
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rodrygo Trailblazers Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Del Brasiliano
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rafael Leao POTM Settembre : Giocatore Del Mese Serie A TIM
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Son Heung-Min POTM Settembre : Giocatore Del Mese Premier League
EA Sports FC 24 | Come ottenere le carte Coppia d'Assi in Ultimate ... Player.it
SBC Summit Tbilisi, l'ex cestista Raimonds Elbakjans metterà in luce ... Redazione Jamma
Julio Cesar Tamayo to Keynote at SBC Summit LatinoaméricaAt this year's SBC Summit Latinoamérica, Julio Cesar Tamayo, the CEO of Wplay, will present a distinctive viewpoint on the Latin American gaming and betting ...
John Kavanagh Gives His Take On What Motivates Conor McGregor To Keep Fighting: 'It's Definitely Something I've Wondered About'After a lengthy period of uncertainty, the ball appears to be well and truly rolling on the return of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. At the start of 2023, the ex-featherweight and ...
Sports SBCSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sports SBC