Da Shakira a Kate Middleton | è l’anno dei capelli lunghissimi

William, ma hai visto Kate Nello spogliatoio coi rugbisti nudi! Tuttosport

Federica Pellegrini e Giunta, cosa fanno quando non nuotano Un altro record... Tuttosport

Royals aren't often seen playing instruments but unsurprisingly its the Princess of Wales who leads the way in the pack when it comes to musicality as she can play piano and flute ...Kate Middleton has revealed that Princess Charlotte sings to herself in the mornings and that the sweet sound brightens up her day and 'makes her very happy.' Princess Charlotte makes her mum Kate ...