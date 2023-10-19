Brentford vs Burnley – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Dopo la pausa internazionale, sabato 21 ottobre al Gtech Community Stadium si affrontano due squadre che si trovano nella parte bassa della classifica: il Brentford ospita il Burnley in Premier League. Entrambe le formazioni si sono portate in vantaggio nelle ultime partite per poi cadere in dolorose sconfitte: i Bees hanno subito una sconfitta lacerante per 2-1 in casa del Manchester United, mentre gli ospiti sono stati sconfitti per 4-1 dal Chelsea. Il calcio di inizio di Brentford vs Burnley è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Brentford vs Burnley a che punto sono le due squadre Brentford Né il Man United né il Brentford avevano fatto faville in Premier League prima dello scontro all’Old Trafford di due fine ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
