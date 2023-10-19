Bournemouth-Wolverhampton sabato 21 ottobre 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

(Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Tre pareggi e cinque sconfitte in otto giornate sono un bilancio preoccupante per unche però ha incontrato, nelle ordine (in rosso le sconfitte): West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham, Brentford, Chelsea, Brighton, Arsenal ed Everton. Poi ci sono le due vittorie in EFL Cup contro squadre di categoria inferiore. Non è un bilancio così disastroso InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Basta un'ora, invece, all'Everton per archviare la pratica. Pareggi e spettacolo nei 2 -... Torres pareggia in 3' il vantaggio di Hee - Chan in- Aston Villa, con l'1 - 1 ...

Premier League, il Manchester City perde col Wolves: Arsenal e Tottenham a -1 Sky Sport

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton en vivo: cómo llegan al partido tycsports.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has been the subject of widespread interest thanks to making an impressive start to the season ...Given that the majority of Premier League outfits are subject to the odd night out amid the demanding schedule of club football, many a debate would’ve been had among friendship ...