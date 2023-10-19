Bournemouth-Wolverhampton (sabato 21 ottobre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Tre pareggi e cinque sconfitte in otto giornate sono un bilancio preoccupante per un Bournemouth che però ha incontrato, nelle ordine (in rosso le sconfitte): West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham, Brentford, Chelsea, Brighton, Arsenal ed Everton. Poi ci sono le due vittorie in EFL Cup contro squadre di categoria inferiore. Non è un bilancio così disastroso InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Premier League 2023 - 2024, risultati 8a giornata: l'Arsenal abbatte il City e va in testa col TottenhamBasta un'ora, invece, all'Everton per archviare la pratica Bournemouth. Pareggi e spettacolo nei 2 -... Torres pareggia in 3' il vantaggio di Hee - Chan in Wolverhampton - Aston Villa, con l'1 - 1 ...
Premier League, il Manchester City perde col Wolves: Arsenal e Tottenham a -1 Sky Sport
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton en vivo: cómo llegan al partido tycsports.com
Wolves price tag for sought-after Pedro Neto has now emergedWolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has been the subject of widespread interest thanks to making an impressive start to the season ...
Every Premier League club ranked based on how fun they would be on a night out | OneFootballGiven that the majority of Premier League outfits are subject to the odd night out amid the demanding schedule of club football, many a debate would’ve been had among friendship ...
Bournemouth WolverhamptonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bournemouth Wolverhampton