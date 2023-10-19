NUOVO BOOSTER SET PER YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILILa campagna di crowdfunding per The Witcher: La Via del Destino è ora ...GFN Thursday: 20 nuovi giochi in arrivoVideo musicale di Song of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryTrailer di riconoscimenti per Trine 5Cybersecurity: 3 Escape Room virtuali gratuite da Check PointLampada Bambù con ricarica telefonica e speaker RecensioneCreative Artisan Edition: dove il suono incontra l’arteProiettori XGIMI: grande intrattenimento nessun ingombroWacom aggiorna la gamma professionale Cintiq Pro con due nuovi displayUltime Blog

Bamboo Rose Accelerates Next Generation of Retailer and Supplier Collaboration with Supply Pilot Acquisition

Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose Accelerates Next Generation of Retailer and Supplier Collaboration with Supply Pilot Acquisition (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) Combination of Bamboo Rose and Supply Pilot will empower active Supplier engagement throughout the entire retail lifecycle, from ideation to delivery.  BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Bamboo Rose, the leading collaborative product development, sourcing, and Supply chain platform for global Retailers announced today its Acquisition of Supply Pilot of Nottingham, UK. Supply Pilot, a leading provider of Supplier engagement and Collaboration software, transforms the way Retailers work with their Suppliers. This move extends the Bamboo ...
Combination of Bamboo Rose and Supply Pilot will empower active supplier engagement throughout the entire retail lifecycle, from ideation to delivery.
