Ascend to further increase prices on nylon polymers, compounds and monomers (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced another round of global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows: This is the second increase Ascend has announced in as many months. These price increases will take effect Nov. 1, 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information. About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies.
Ascend to further increase prices on nylon polymers, compounds and monomersAscend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced another round of global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers due to significant increases in input costs
