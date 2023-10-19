Al-Hilal vs Al Khaleej – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 19 ottobre 2023) L’Al-Hilal cercherà di registrare la quinta vittoria consecutiva quando accoglierà l’Al Khaleej allo Stadio Internazionale King Fahd venerdì 20 ottobre. Nel frattempo, la squadra ospite si recherà a Riyadh con l’obiettivo di tornare a vincere, dopo non aver vinto nessuna delle ultime due uscite in Saudi Pro League. Il calcio di inizio di Al-Hilal vs Al Khaleej è previsto alle 20 Anteprima della partita Al-Hilal vs Al Khaleej a che punto sono le due squadre Al-Hilal L’Al-Hilal ha scongiurato la minaccia dell’Al Akhdoud grazie a un’ampia vittoria per 3-0 quando le squadre si sono affrontate all’Al Akhdoud Club Stadium il 7 ottobre. Gli uomini di Jorge Jesus sono passati in vantaggio al 10° minuto con Michael, prima che una doppietta di ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
