AEW Dynamite 18 10 23 Risultati

AEW Dynamite: Jay White batte Penta El Zero Miedo nel match di apertura Zona Wrestling

AEW Dynamite Report 18-10-2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

Speaking on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, he said: ‘My very first match with AEW was Revolution, 2021. And my very last match will be Revolution 2024.’ Fans chanted his name after telling ...With Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE) now in AEW, possibilities have opened up for him to work for other companies including NJPW, AAA, CMLL, or various independent promotions. As a lifelong ...