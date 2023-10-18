WWE | Carmelo Hayes primo sfidante al titolo NXT | ma c’è un giallo… Chi ha aggredito Trick Williams?

WWE: Carmelo Hayes primo sfidante al titolo NXT, ma c’è un giallo… Chi ha aggredito Trick Will... Zona Wrestling

NXT Risultati Live 17-10-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

A former NXT champion, Carmelo Hayes, met Cena backstage to express his gratitude for the support. His tag team partner, Trick Williams, joined them briefly. While Hayes appeared buoyant and confident ...Discussing Taker's recent appearance on NXT, where he laid out Bron Breakker and had a moment with Carmelo Hayes, “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” himself, Kevin Nash, noted he wished Taker would have taken ...