WWE: Carmelo Hayes primo sfidante al titolo NXT, ma c’è un giallo… Chi ha aggredito Trick Williams? (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) NXT da qualche settimana ha un nuovo campione, dopo che Ilja Dragunov ha sconfitto Carmelo Hayes a No Mercy, ma in tanti sono pronti a prendere quella cintura e così la scorsa settimana Cody Rhodes, nelle vesti di GM speciale, ha indetto un triple threat match per determinare il nuovo #1 contender per un match ad Halloween Havoc. Dietro le quinte, prima di tornare ai suoi impegni nel main roster Cody ha però fatto una modifica, annunciata da Dragunov stanotte, portando il match ad un fatal-4-way con l’aggiunta di Trick Williams, notizia che ha colto di sorpresa tutti, in particolare Carmelo Hayes. Pugnalata alle spalle? La notizia della presenza di Trick nel match è stata data mentre sul ring c’era un confronto tra gli altri tre sfidanti. Baron Corbin e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
