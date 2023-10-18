Lampadario per la stanza da letto: guida alla sceltaTOWER OF FANTASY PRESENTA LING HAN, UN NUOVO SIMULACROXbox annuncia nuovi aggiornamenti sull'accessibilità WARNER BROS. GAMES PRESENTA MORTAL KOMBAT: ONSLAUGHTFARMING SIMULATOR - TERZA USCITA DEL MAGAZINE UFFICIALEGEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYUltime Blog

WWE | Carmelo Hayes primo sfidante al titolo NXT | ma c’è un giallo… Chi ha aggredito Trick Williams?

WWE Carmelo

WWE: Carmelo Hayes primo sfidante al titolo NXT, ma c’è un giallo… Chi ha aggredito Trick Williams? (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) NXT da qualche settimana ha un nuovo campione, dopo che Ilja Dragunov ha sconfitto Carmelo Hayes a No Mercy, ma in tanti sono pronti a prendere quella cintura e così la scorsa settimana Cody Rhodes, nelle vesti di GM speciale, ha indetto un triple threat match per determinare il nuovo #1 contender per un match ad Halloween Havoc. Dietro le quinte, prima di tornare ai suoi impegni nel main roster Cody ha però fatto una modifica, annunciata da Dragunov stanotte, portando il match ad un fatal-4-way con l’aggiunta di Trick Williams, notizia che ha colto di sorpresa tutti, in particolare Carmelo Hayes. Pugnalata alle spalle? La notizia della presenza di Trick nel match è stata data mentre sul ring c’era un confronto tra gli altri tre sfidanti. Baron Corbin e ...
WWE: Carmelo Hayes primo sfidante al titolo NXT, ma c’è un giallo… Chi ha aggredito Trick Will...  Zona Wrestling

NXT Risultati Live 17-10-2023 - WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

9-Year-Old NXT Star Goes Heel After Cena Pep Talk: A Must-Watch Turn Tonight

A former NXT champion, Carmelo Hayes, met Cena backstage to express his gratitude for the support. His tag team partner, Trick Williams, joined them briefly. While Hayes appeared buoyant and confident ...

Kevin Nash wishes fans could see more of this from The Undertaker after his NXT appearance

Discussing Taker's recent appearance on NXT, where he laid out Bron Breakker and had a moment with Carmelo Hayes, “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” himself, Kevin Nash, noted he wished Taker would have taken ...
