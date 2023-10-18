Sly: il trailer del documentario su Sylvester Stallone in arrivo su Netflix (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) Il 3 novembre debutterà in streaming su Netflix il documentario Sly, con al centro la vita e la carriera di Sylvester Stallone, ecco il trailer. Il 3 novembre debutterà su Netflix il documentario Sly, sulla vita e sulla carriera di Sylvester Stallone e il trailer regala le prime anticipazioni sul progetto. Nel video si vede infatti l'attore mentre racconta come essere rifiutato l'abbia portato a reagire e a creare le opportunità che lo hanno portato al successo, senza poi dimenticare i problemi legati alla fama e alle ripercussioni sulla sua famiglia. I dettagli del progetto Il documentario Sly è stato diretto da Thom Zimny (The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash). Il progetto potrà contare su interviste ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Sly: il trailer del documentario su Sylvester Stallone in arrivo su NetflixIl 3 novembre debutterà su Netflix il documentario Sly , sulla vita e sulla carriera di Sylvester Stallone e il trailer regala le prime anticipazioni sul progetto. Nel video si vede infatti l'attore mentre racconta come essere rifiutato l'abbia ...
Sly: ecco il trailer ufficiale del documentario Netflix su Stallone ComingSoon.it
Sly Trailer: Stallone Questions The Upward Trajectory Of His Own ... Screen Rant
TVLine Items: Sylvester Stallone Docu Trailer, That’s My Jam Renewed and MoreNetflix is getting in the ring with Rocky. The streaming service on Wednesday unveiled a trailer for Sly, a Sylvester Stallone retrospective that “offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated ...
Sly Trailer: Stallone Questions The Upward Trajectory Of His Own CareerNetflix releases trailer for upcoming documentary "Sly" featuring Sylvester Stallone's career trajectory from underdog to Hollywood star. Stallone's involvement in Rocky shifted his career, showcasing ...
Sly trailerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sly trailer