Sly: il trailer del documentario su Sylvester Stallone in arrivo su Netflix (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) Il 3 novembre debutterà in streaming su Netflix il documentario Sly, con al centro la vita e la carriera di Sylvester Stallone, ecco il trailer. Il 3 novembre debutterà su Netflix il documentario Sly, sulla vita e sulla carriera di Sylvester Stallone e il trailer regala le prime anticipazioni sul progetto. Nel video si vede infatti l'attore mentre racconta come essere rifiutato l'abbia portato a reagire e a creare le opportunità che lo hanno portato al successo, senza poi dimenticare i problemi legati alla fama e alle ripercussioni sulla sua famiglia. I dettagli del progetto Il documentario Sly è stato diretto da Thom Zimny (The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash). Il progetto potrà contare su interviste ...
