SK pharmteco to showcase its extensive APIs and CGT capabilities in CPHI 2023

SK pharmteco to showcase its extensive APIs and CGT capabilities in CPHI 2023 (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SK pharmteco will participate at the CPHI 2023 in Barcelona and prepare a dedicated booth at the event. As a multi-modality CDMO with expertise in small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biopharmaceuticals, SK pharmteco aims to present its business competitiveness and actively pursue business opportunities. Scheduled to take place on October 24-26 in Barcelona, Spain, CPHI is the premier trade show in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. With over 2,000 pharmaceutical suppliers and attracting more than 40,000 industry stakeholders, the event offers an unmatched platform for networking and forging partnerships.   Visitors are welcomed at Booth 3K70, Contract ...
