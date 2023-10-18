KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES NEW TURNING GRADE FEATURING KENGOLD TECHNOLOGY (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
KENNAMETAL Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new KCU10B TURNING GRADE, an innovative update to its KCU10 platform with an enhanced KENGOLD™ coating TECHNOLOGY for edge protection. This universal cutting solution is designed for machinists in aerospace and defense, automotive, energy and general engineering markets requiring maximum output when cutting a broad range of difficult-to-machine materials. "We engineered this new TURNING solution to excel in finishing applications across industries," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management. "Designed with our multilayer, nanostructure PVD coating TECHNOLOGY, KCU10B supports machining with higher quality, consistent power on more materials and a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES NEW TURNING GRADE FEATURING KENGOLD TECHNOLOGYKennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new KCU10B turning grade, an innovative update to its KCU10 platform with an enhanced KENGold™ coating technology for edge protection. This universal ...
