Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises transform into AI-first organizations (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is expanding its alliance with Google Cloud to help enterprises build AI-powered experiences leveraging Infosys Topaz offerings and Google Cloud's generative AI solutions. As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labs to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will help enterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys will also train 20,000 practitioners on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is expanding its alliance with Google Cloud to help enterprises build AI-powered experiences leveraging Infosys Topaz offerings and Google Cloud's generative AI solutions. As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labs to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will help enterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys will also train 20,000 practitioners on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Infosys : Highest ever large and mega deal wins with TCV of $7.7 billion lay solid foundation for future
Economist Impact and Infosys Launch the Value Chain Navigator to Help Businesses Manage and Mitigate their Scope 3 Emissions
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI
Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI
Infosys Welcomes Tennis World No.1 Iga ?wi?tek as Global Brand Ambassador to Promote Infosys' Digital Innovation and Inspire Women Around the World
Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs
GlobalLogic affida al veterano di servizi tecnologici Srinivas Shankar gli incarichi di Chief Business Officer e Head of Global IndustriesPrima di Cognizant, Srini ha ricoperto vari incarichi di leadership in Infosys. Informazioni su GlobalLogic GlobalLogic ( www.globallogic.com ) è un leader nell'ingegneria digitale. Aiutiamo i brand ...
Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises ... infosys.com
What Interim Dividends By TCS, Infosys And HCL Tech Mean BQ Prime
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $430 million and EPS of $0.85Citizens Financial Group, Inc. today reported third quarter 2023 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at In addition, these ...
India’s Heritage Foods Q2 profit jumps on strong dairy demandIndia’s Heritage Foods posted a more than 17% jump in its second-quarter profit on Wednesday on strong demand for its milk and dairy products.The dairy producer reported a consolidated net profit of ...
Infosys andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys and