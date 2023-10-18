G42 and OpenAI launch partnership to deploy advanced AI capabilities optimized for the UAE and broader region (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
G42, the leading UAE-based technology holding group, has announced a partnership with OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT, to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to the UAE and regional markets. This partnership will focus on leveraging OpenAI's generative AI models in domains where G42 already has deep expertise including financial services, energy, healthcare and public services. OpenAI will work with G42 to accelerate the solution development process, ensuring that organizations can best leverage the power of generative AI in their specific use cases. Through solutions built by G42, organizations in the UAE and the region will be able to simplify the process of integrating these ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Med42: l'LLM open - source per l'assistenza sanitaria basato sull'AILa messa a punto è stata effettuata su Condor Galaxy , un enorme computer per l'AI che Cerebras ha costruito quest'anno per G42 e che definisce come il più grande supercomputer al mondo per l'...
