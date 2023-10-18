EA Sports FC 24 SBC Kevin Trapp Pionieri Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Trailblazers (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) Kevin Trapp ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Trailblazers per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 1° Novembre. Potrete riscattare la Carta del portiere tedesco che milita nell’Eintracht Francoforte completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Scopri gli oggetti Innovatori, dedicati alle stelle di questo inizio stagione che stanno dando spettacolo oltre ogni aspettativa. Le prestazioni di ciascun oggetto Innovatore sono premiate con nuovi bonus agli stili di gioco in Ultimate Team che assegnano loro le nuove abilità distintive messe in mostra in campo. Ogni stile di gioco aumenta il realismo e l’unicità di un giocatore e lo ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
