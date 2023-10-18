Contraffazione del numero di telaio: come individuare ed evitare ...A Sassari neonato abbandonato sotto a un'autoFabrizio Corona Censurato a Rai3? Il Tapiro e gli altri 3 nomiLE CUFFIE DA GIOCO WIRELESS NACON RIG 600 PRO DUAL DISPONIBILI Exoprimal - aggiornamento 2 nuovi contenuti e funzionalitàDiablo IV -La Stagione del Sangue è disponibileYAS!GAMES FESTEGGIA I 30 ANNI DI LUCCA GAMES CON UNA CARTA MEME IN ...James Dyson Award annuncia le migliori 20 invenzioni del mondo Destiny 2 - Ritorna la Festa delle Anime PerduteDoveConviene registra un boom di ricerche di pasta in offertaUltime Blog

Currax Pharmaceuticals | CONTRAVE® MYSIMBA® demonstrates no increased risk in major adverse cardiac events in a large | long-term real-world evidence study

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Currax Pharmaceuticals: CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA® demonstrates no increased risk in major adverse cardiac events in a large, long-term real-world evidence study (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax") today announced top-line results from a Cardiovascular Health Outcomes Analysis (HOA). This study evaluated the cardiovascular safety of CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA®, a weight management drug. The real-world study compared CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA® to a similar product for the purpose of measuring major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). The primary analysis included over 24,600 patients with an average follow-up of over 1700 days. Researchers found no evidence of excess cardiovascular risk and no statistically significant difference in MACE ...
Major GI Events Rare but Real in Weight-Loss Patients on GLP-1 Drugs

Serious side effects add up at a population level, and are more common than those seen for bupropion-naltrexone, authors say.

Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs scrutinized over reports of suicidal thoughts

The US Food and Drug Administration received more than 250 reports of patients experiencing suicidal thoughts or behaviors while taking Ozempic or similar medicines since 2010, Reuters found in an ...
