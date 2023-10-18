Currax Pharmaceuticals: CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA® demonstrates no increased risk in major adverse cardiac events in a large, long-term real-world evidence study (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax") today announced top-line results from a Cardiovascular Health Outcomes Analysis (HOA). This study evaluated the cardiovascular safety of CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA®, a weight management drug. The real-world study compared CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA® to a similar product for the purpose of measuring major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). The primary analysis included over 24,600 patients with an average follow-up of over 1700 days. Researchers found no evidence of excess cardiovascular risk and no statistically significant difference in MACE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
