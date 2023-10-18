CJ Perry su OnlyFans? ecco cos’ha risposto a Haus of Wrestling

(Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) CJè considerata una delle donne più affascinanti nel mondo del. Nonostante l’opportunità di aprire un account su, ha scelto un percorso diverso. In un’intervista concessa aof, ha rivelato il motivo di questa scelta, enfatizzando la ferma posizione del marito Miro sulla questione. Con un tocco di ironia, ha dichiarato che, se avesse mai contemplato l’apertura di un account su quella piattaforma, avrebbe dovuto firmare i documenti per il divorzio. “Non sono superché mio marito mi ha avvertito che i documenti del divorzio sarebbero stati consegnati rapidamente se avessi intrapreso quella strada. Lui non lo accetterebbe. Con lui, ci sono alti e bassi costanti, ma ogni giorno devo ricordarmi che è bulgaro, non americano. Nonostante ...

CJ Perry svela perché non vuole aprire OnlyFans The Shield Of Wrestling

CJ Perry Says Miro Would Divorce Her If She Opened an OnlyFans Ringside News

CJ Perry in una recente intervista ha rivelato il motivo, legato al suo matrimonio, per cui ha deciso di non aprire un account su OnlyFans.CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) and Miro often butt heads over Perry’s “Brand Army” paywall account. While speaking during a new interview with Haus of Wrestling, the wife of Miro opined on compromising with ...