CJ Perry su OnlyFans? ecco cos’ha risposto a Haus of Wrestling (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) CJ Perry è considerata una delle donne più affascinanti nel mondo del Wrestling. Nonostante l’opportunità di aprire un account su OnlyFans, ha scelto un percorso diverso. In un’intervista concessa a Haus of Wrestling, ha rivelato il motivo di questa scelta, enfatizzando la ferma posizione del marito Miro sulla questione. Con un tocco di ironia, ha dichiarato che, se avesse mai contemplato l’apertura di un account su quella piattaforma, avrebbe dovuto firmare i documenti per il divorzio. “Non sono su OnlyFans perché mio marito mi ha avvertito che i documenti del divorzio sarebbero stati consegnati rapidamente se avessi intrapreso quella strada. Lui non lo accetterebbe. Con lui, ci sono alti e bassi costanti, ma ogni giorno devo ricordarmi che è bulgaro, non americano. Nonostante ...
