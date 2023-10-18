Bybit Celebrates MIBR's 20th Anniversary with Exclusive ‘Phygital' NFTs Collection Drop (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) (Adnkronos) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to support partners Made in Brazil (MIBR) in launching a range of NFTs to celebrate the esports team's 20th birthday. Phygital NFTs are so-called because they are tied to real-life apparel. Bybit will Exclusively host the launch of MIBR's inaugural NFT Collection, set to roll out on October 24th, with two fresh NFTs unveiled every subsequent week. The Collection showcases an elite series of 12 legendary jerseys, capturing MIBR's triumphant journey throughout the years. The collectible jerseys come in different levels of rarity. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Bybit Celebrates MIBR's 20th Anniversary with Exclusive ‘Phygital ... Macau Business
Bybit introduces Double-Win, a revolutionary trading tool to capture market movements ZAWYA
Bybit Celebrates MIBR’s 20th Anniversary with Exclusive ‘Phygital’ NFTs Collection DropBybit will exclusively host the launch of MIBR’s inaugural NFT collection, set to roll out on October 24th, with two fresh NFTs unveiled every subsequent week. The collection showcases an elite series ...
Bybit CelebratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bybit Celebrates