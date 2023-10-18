RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe è in arrivo su consoleContraffazione del numero di telaio: come individuare ed evitare ...A Sassari neonato abbandonato sotto a un'autoFabrizio Corona Censurato a Rai3? Il Tapiro e gli altri 3 nomiLE CUFFIE DA GIOCO WIRELESS NACON RIG 600 PRO DUAL DISPONIBILI Exoprimal - aggiornamento 2 nuovi contenuti e funzionalitàDiablo IV -La Stagione del Sangue è disponibileYAS!GAMES FESTEGGIA I 30 ANNI DI LUCCA GAMES CON UNA CARTA MEME IN ...James Dyson Award annuncia le migliori 20 invenzioni del mondo Destiny 2 - Ritorna la Festa delle Anime PerduteUltime Blog

Bybit Celebrates MIBR’s 20th Anniversary with Exclusive ‘Phygital’ NFTs Collection Drop

Bybit Celebrates MIBR’s 20th Anniversary with Exclusive ‘Phygital’ NFTs Collection Drop (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to support partners Made in Brazil (MIBR) in launching a range of NFTs to celebrate the esports team’s 20th birthday. Phygital NFTs are so-called because they are tied to real-life apparel. Bybit will Exclusively host the launch of MIBR’s inaugural NFT Collection, set to roll out on October 24th, with two fresh NFTs unveiled every subsequent week. The Collection showcases an elite series of 12 legendary jerseys, capturing MIBR’s triumphant journey throughout the years. The collectible jerseys come in different levels of rarity. The standard editions have a ...
