Avatar: The Last Airbender, primo sguardo a Iroh, Azula e al Signore del Fuoco Ozai (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) Nuove foto di Avatar: The Last Airbender mostrano il look di alcuni personaggi della Nazione del Fuoco, al centro della serie live-action in arrivo su Netflix nel 2024. Netflix ha svelato le immagini della serie live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, in arrivo sulla piattaforma streaming nel 2024, mostrando il look di Iroh, Azula e del Signore del Fuoco Ozai. Nelle foto vediamo alcuni personaggi della Nazione del Fuoco: Daniel Dae Kim interpreta il Signore del Fuoco Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee è il Generale Iroh, Ken Leung è il Comandante Zhao, mentre Elizabeth Yu interpreta la Principessa ...Leggi su movieplayer
