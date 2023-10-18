Destiny 2 - Ritorna la Festa delle Anime PerduteDoveConviene registra un boom di ricerche di pasta in offerta‘NARAKA: BLADEPOINT’ e ‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ ora con il DLSS 3Cisco: 1000 borse di studio per i nuovi professionisti di ...Lampadario per la stanza da letto: guida alla sceltaTOWER OF FANTASY PRESENTA LING HAN, UN NUOVO SIMULACROXbox annuncia nuovi aggiornamenti sull'accessibilità WARNER BROS. GAMES PRESENTA MORTAL KOMBAT: ONSLAUGHTFARMING SIMULATOR - TERZA USCITA DEL MAGAZINE UFFICIALEGEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneUltime Blog

Avatar | The Last Airbender | primo sguardo a Iroh | Azula e al Signore del Fuoco Ozai

Avatar The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
Avatar: The Last Airbender, primo sguardo a Iroh, Azula e al Signore del Fuoco Ozai (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) Nuove foto di Avatar: The Last Airbender mostrano il look di alcuni personaggi della Nazione del Fuoco, al centro della serie live-action in arrivo su Netflix nel 2024. Netflix ha svelato le immagini della serie live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, in arrivo sulla piattaforma streaming nel 2024, mostrando il look di Iroh, Azula e del Signore del Fuoco Ozai. Nelle foto vediamo alcuni personaggi della Nazione del Fuoco: Daniel Dae Kim interpreta il Signore del Fuoco Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee è il Generale Iroh, Ken Leung è il Comandante Zhao, mentre Elizabeth Yu interpreta la Principessa ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

Netflix, il trailer della Geeked Week ci svela tutte le serie in arrivo!

...giorno dedicato all'Upside down cade il 6 Novembre ) Rebel Moon Il Mondo dietro di Te Squid Game - La Sfida Yu Yu Hakusho The Brothers Sun Scott Pilgrim - La Serie Ultraman Rising Sonic Prime Avatar ...

Avatar: The Last Airbender, primo sguardo a Iroh, Azula e al Signore ...  Movieplayer

Avatar: The Last Airbender, le prime foto del live-action ci mostrano ...  Everyeye Serie TV

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender shows off the Fire Nation

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has showcased more iconic characters from the animated series in their new, live-action looks. Fan-favourite characters such as General Iroh and Azula appear in ...

Inaugural SuperBridge Summit ends on a high

The inaugural edition of the SuperBridge Summit Dubai closed today at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, with a focus on the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Avatar The
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Avatar The Avatar Last Airbender primo sguardo