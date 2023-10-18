Avatar | The Last Airbender | primo sguardo a Iroh | Azula e al Signore del Fuoco Ozai

...giorno dedicato all'Upside down cade il 6 Novembre ) Rebel Moon Il Mondo dietro di Te Squid Game - La Sfida Yu Yu HakushoBrothers Sun Scott Pilgrim - La Serie Ultraman Rising Sonic Prime...

Avatar: The Last Airbender, primo sguardo a Iroh, Azula e al Signore ... Movieplayer

Avatar: The Last Airbender, le prime foto del live-action ci mostrano ... Everyeye Serie TV

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has showcased more iconic characters from the animated series in their new, live-action looks. Fan-favourite characters such as General Iroh and Azula appear in ...The inaugural edition of the SuperBridge Summit Dubai closed today at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, with a focus on the ...