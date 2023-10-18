American Horror Stories: nuovi episodi in arrivo, ecco il trailer! (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) American Horror Stories tornerà con nuovi episodi, il trailer anticipa storie raccapriccianti con i titoli dei 4 episodi Dopo il successo della serie principale con Evan Peters, American Horror Story, che a ogni stagione era dedicata una tematica Horror, debutta la serie antologica American Horror Stories, che a differenza della serie principale racconta una storia Horror autoconclusiva per ogni episodio. La serie tornerà il 26 ottobre su Hulu in 4 nuovi episodi per festeggiare l’Huluween Event, il trailer ci anticipa i titoli dei primi 4 episodi con delle immagini di ciascun ...Leggi su tuttotek
