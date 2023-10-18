AEW: MJF doppierà Killer Croc in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two (Di mercoledì 18 ottobre 2023) Come annunciato qualche giorno fa MJF, campione mondiale in carica AEW, sarà uno degli attori nel fil “The Iron Club” nel ruolo di Lance Von Erich. A quanto pare per Friedman questa non è l’unica esperienza cinematografica a cui sta lavorando. Questa mattina è stato pubblicato un nuovo trailer del film Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes &; Huntsmen Part Two, in cui scopriamo che MJF doppierà Killer Croc e il suo alter ego, Waylon Jones. Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes &; Huntsmen è un film direct-to-video in due Parti. È un crossover tra ...Leggi su zonawrestling
