WWE | Natalya in procinto di battere un altro record

WWE: Imbarazzo durante Raw, un giovane fan tocca il seno a Natalya (VIDEO) Spazio Wrestling

Natalya una vera workhorse salva la WWE all'ultimo: l'elogio dai ... World Wrestling

Natalya wanted her father, Jim Neidhart, to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Bret Hart. Jim Neidhart had a legendary WWE career. He teamed up with Bret Hart to form The Hart Foundation, and ...After bringing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship back into its fold, The Judgment Day was quick to show off all of its titles.