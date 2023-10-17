WWE: Drew McIntyre stuzzica i fan sul ritorno della theme “Broken Dreams” (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Drew McIntyre e Seth Rollins si affronteranno a Crown Jewel, in Arabia Saudita, il prossimo 4 novembre in un match con in palio il World Heavyweight Title. Ieri notte a Raw, i due hanno avuto un confronto sul ring e, ancora una volta, lo “Scottish Warrior” ha suggerito il possibile ritorno della sua iconica theme song “Broken Dreams”. Da sempre i fan sono soliti intonare la theme di Seth Rollins e così è stato anche ieri sera durante il loro faccia a faccia. McIntyre ha affermato che Seth utilizza la sua musica d’ingresso come una “stampella”, ma anche lui aveva un theme “figa” e che potrebbe riproporla. Broken Dreams Ieri notte a Raw, Drew ...Leggi su zonawrestling
