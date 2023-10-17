Willow, Warwick Davies: "La rimozione della serie da Disney+ è imbarazzante" (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Il protagonista di Willow, Warwick Davies, torna a criticare Disney per aver cancellato la serie dallo streamer senza un perché. La star di Willow, Warwick Davis, ha criticato aspramente la rimozione della serie fantasy da Disney+, definendola "imbarazzante". "Incontro quotidianamente persone adorabili fan di #Willow, che sono il motivo per cui è stata realizzata la serie @DisneyPlus", ha scritto Davis su Twitter. "Per favore dimmi @WaltDisneyCo, cosa devo dire a questi abbonati quando chiedono perché non possono più guardare la serie in streaming? #imbarazzante" A marzo Disney+ aveva annunciato a marzo che ...Leggi su movieplayer
Warwick Davis criticises ’embarrassing’ Disney removal of Willow seriesDavis is not the only member of Team Willow to take to social media to address the show and its cancellation. When Disney decided not to renew the Willow TV series for Season Two back in March, ...
Warwick Davis didn’t take too kindly to Disney+ removing Willow seriesWarwick Davis, who plays the titular sorcerer in the film and series, tweeted about the awkward position the Mouse House put him in. “I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of Willow, who ...
