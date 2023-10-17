Ultrasound nails: cosa sono le unghie a ultrasuoni (o unghie per ecografia) (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Quando si è in attesa di un bambino, ci sono molte cose da preparare. Arredare la cameretta, acquistare vestitini adorabili e cercare il passeggino perfetto sono solo alcuni dei pensieri che affollano la mente dei futuri genitori. La lista delle cose da fare può sembrare infinita, ma è importante anche concedersi dei momenti di relax e coccole speciali, come le Ultrasound nails, ovvero le unghie a ultrasuoni (o a ecografia). cosa sono le Ultrasound nails Le “unghie a ultrasuoni” o “unghie per ecografia” sono diventate la nuova tendenza tra le mamme in attesa. Si ...Leggi su diredonna
Advertising
Ultrasound nails: celebrate your little one with this cute trend Yahoo Life
Liberty Hill students choosing future mascot, school colors for new high school Yahoo News
Ultrasound nails: celebrate your little one with this cute trendUltrasound nails (or sonogram nails) are the newest trend for expecting mamas. It’s a unique and fun way to celebrate your little one. The ultrasound photo is painted onto your nail. So, whether ...
People are getting ultrasound scans painted on their nails and alright, yeah OKOr did you send it to your nail artist and ask them to paint it onto your nails because seeing your baby foetus on your forefinger is definitely what you want for the next 4-6 weeks of your life
Ultrasound nailsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ultrasound nails