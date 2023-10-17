Trina Solar revitalizes goafs with Vertex N 700W modules (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar's 210mm Vertex ultra-high power modules, including the Vertex N 700W and the Vertex 670W, are being used in a 2GW photovoltaic project in coal mine goafs in Ningxia, China. Once the station is connected to the grid it is forecast to save about 960,000 tons of standard coal and cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.62 million tons a year. Additionally, the project has adopted Solar power tailored to local conditions to make the most of land resources including subsidence areas and barren hills and slopes. The development of new energy sources has been integrated with environmentally friendly mining management techniques. By implementing these measures, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
